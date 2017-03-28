Huge crowds expected at the funeral of Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin

Huge crowds are expected to attend the funeral of Danielle McLaughlin on Thursday morning.

The body of the Irish woman who was killed in Goa, India returned to her home in Buncrana on Monday night.

The 28-year-old was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, a popular tourist spot for holidaymakers on March 14th.

There were scenes of great sadness as family and friends gathered at the family home last night.

Danielle was the eldest of the five daughters.

Her body was flown to Dublin last Friday and a second post-mortem has been carried out.

Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn said that the people of the area are devastated for the family.

"Donegal and indeed Irish people are fantastic at a time of loss and I am in no doubt that Danielle's family and friends will get a lot of love and support over the coming days, weeks, months, for however long it takes," he said.

Senator MacLochlainn has also written to the relevant authorities asking for continued support for the family.