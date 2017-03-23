Update: Bank closures in Donegal

Commenting on the closures of Ulster Bank branches in Raphoe and Ardara, Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says the decision does not "put the needs of the community" to the fore.

"In the case of Ardara this means that there will be no branch banking facilities available in the vibrant tourist town. Ulster Bank have confirmed to me that the ATM will be maintained in the town but this will be little comfort for the communities and businesses in the town that will not have access to lodgements or getting change to help their businesses.

"This decision does not put the needs of the community at the fore and is short sighted on behalf of the bank. I believe this decision by the bank will do nothing to facilitate opportunities for business to grow and development in the region.

"The Bank claims that the growth in internet banking has meant that the footfall in these particular branches has declined significantly however in rural areas with patchy if any internet coverage the option of internet banking is not available to many people in the area.

"I am calling on Ulster Bank to reverse this decision and continue to provide this vital service in the areas of Raphoe and Ardara and would call on the Government to step in with a contingency plan in light of the worrying rate of decline in services, including banking services, across rural Ireland in recent years," concludes Pringle.

The branch in Raphoe is due to close in June and Ardara in September.

Ulster Bank Raphoe