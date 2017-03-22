Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, March 22nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Nat Russell, Glack, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Nat Russell, late of, Glack, Creeslough. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Service in St. John's Church, Ballymore on Thursday, March 23rd, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.

John Merrick, Avondale Road, Highfield Park, Galway City and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of John Merrick, late of Avondale Road, Highfield Park, Galway City and formerly of Carndonagh. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, March 22nd from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday, March 23rd to St. Joseph's Church, Presentation Road, Galway to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to the Galway Hospice.

Jimmy Logue, Glenvar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Jimmy Logue, late of, Glenvar, Letterkenny. Removal at 5.30pm, Tuesday, March 21st, to his cousin Francie Logue’s home in Glenvar. Removal on Wednesday, March 22nd, to arrive at 7pm at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar. Funeral Thursday morning, March 23rd, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ramelton Community Hospital.

John Crerand, St. Mary's Terrace, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Johnny Crerand, formerly of,St. Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton. Reposing at his home from 5pm Tuesday, March 21st. Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 23rd, at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital.

Pat Cassidy, Ardravan Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Pat Cassidy, formerly of, Ardravan Park, Buncrana. Removal from Mc Laughlin’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening, 21st March, at 8pm to his residence. Removal on Thursday, March 23rd, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm until 11am.

Daphne O'Connor, Magherennan Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Daphne O'Connor, late of, Magherennan Heights, Letterkenny and formerly Rathmullan. Daphne's remains will repose at her sister Marjorie and brother-in-law Martin Blake's residence, Pier Road, Rathmullan from 5pm on Wednesday, March 22nd. Funeral from there on Friday, March 24th, going to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Hugh McGettigan, 6 Abbotts Woods, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Hugh McGettigan, late of, 6 Abbotts Woods, Carndonagh. Reposing at his home from Wednesday, March 22nd, from 12noon until 10pm tonight. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, March 23rd, at 9.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for 10am Mass followed by Cremation.

Oonah McCafferty, Castle St., Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Oonah McCafferty, formerly of Castle St., Letterkenny. Her remains will repose at the Donegal Hospice, Carnmuggagh from 3.30pm on Thursday, March 23rd, with removal at 4.30pm going to St. Eunan's Cathedral, resting overnight for Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Friday, March 24th, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Doran, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Doran, late of, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe. Reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm on Thursday, March 23rd, with rosary at 9pm and also at 9pm on Friday, March 24th. Funeral Mass in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 11am Saturday, 25th March, followed later by cremation.

