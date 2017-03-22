Restrictions are still in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

All visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) continues to be prohibited.

Arrangements in relation to those hoping to visit family members in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and maternity, where next of kin are, should ring the hospital in advance.

Maximum infection control precautions are in place.

Again hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting and also to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital.

Meanwhile, the latest trolley watch report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) states that 9 people are waiting on trolleys at LUH while a further 20 are waiting on wards.