Coláiste Cholmcille, school notes, March 22nd

Ceolchoirm Sheachtain Na Gaeilge 2017

As part of the Seachtain Na Gaeilge activities, we held a special Ceolchorm Sheachtain Na Gaelige in the assembly area last Wednesday, with all non-exam classes in attendance. The students were treated to performances by traditional musicians from the school, "An Irish version of ...," and a number of Irish dances. The highlight of the show was the staff doing the Siege of Ennis.

U13 Boys Gaelic

Congratulations to our Under 13 boys GAA team who qualified for the Ulster playoffs with a comprehensive victory over Holy Cross Strabane last week with a final scoreline of 7-7 to 1-0. Mr Doherty and Mr Maguire were very impressed with the excellent commitment, intensity and discipline displayed throughout the game. The boys progress to an Ulster playoff which will be played in the next few weeks. Well done boys.

Wear Green Day

To coincide with St. Patrick's Day, we had a 'Civvies Day' and a 'Bake Sale' last Thursday. Over €800 was raised by both events. The tranistion year students who organised the bake sale have chosen to donate this to the 'Blossom Ireland' charity which raises funds to pay for activities and events for children with intellectual disabilities.

'King Lear' at the Hawk's Well

Higher Level English students traveled to the 'Hawk's Well Theatre' in Sligo on Monday to attend a production of 'King Lear' by Cyclone Rep. Cyclone Rep tailor the show for leaving certificate students by interspersing the drama with discussions on themes, imagery, the characters, and production issues. All the students found it very beneficial.

Subject Choice Information Evening

Parents and students were invited to a subject choice information evening on Tuesday night. First, second, third and transition year students are invited to consider subjects they will study for junior certificate and leaving certificate. These decisions will affect future study plans and possible career paths. Students are advised to discuss all the options with their parents/guardians. Subject choice forms are due back in the school by Tuesday, March 28th.