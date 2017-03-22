Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, March 22nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Bridie Gallagher, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Bridie Gallagher, late of, Larganreagh, Downings. Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, March 22nd to the Church of St. John the Baptist, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Meevagh Day Centre, Carrigart. Family time from 11pm till 11am.



Tess Diver, Carrowmore, Gleneely

The death has occurred of Tess Diver, formerly of Carrowmore, Gleneely. Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 5pm on Monday, March 20th going to her late home. Funeral from there at 10.15am on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan Culdaff for requiem mass at 11am. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon.



Edmund Simpson, Leeds and Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Leeds England of Edmund Simpson formerly of Carndonagh. Remains will arrive to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carnodnagh on Wednesday, Marchy 22nd for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Samuel Mc Cready, 450 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Samuel Mc Cready, 450 Imlick Villas, Carrigans. His remains will be reposing at his residence from 6pm on Monday, March 20th. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm for Service in Killea Parish Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Killea Parish Church Funds c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Nat Russell, Glack, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Nat Russell, late of, Glack, Creeslough. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Service in St. John's Church, Ballymore on Thursday, March 23rd, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.

John Merrick, Avondale Road, Highfield Park, Galway City and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of John Merrick, late of Avondale Road, Highfield Park, Galway City and formerly of Carndonagh. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, March 22nd from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday, March 23rd to St. Joseph's Church, Presentation Road, Galway to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to the Galway Hospice.

Jimmy Logue, Glenvar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Jimmy Logue, late of, Glenvar, Letterkenny. Removal at 5.30pm, Tuesday, March 21st, to his cousin Francie Logue’s home in Glenvar. Removal on Wednesday, March 22nd, to arrive at 7pm at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar. Funeral Thursday morning, March 23rd, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ramelton Community Hospital.

John Crerand, St. Mary's Terrace, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Johnny Crerand, formerly of,St. Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton. Reposing at his home from 5pm Tuesday, March 21st. Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 23rd, at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital.

Pat Cassidy, Ardravan Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Pat Cassidy, formerly of, Ardravan Park, Buncrana. Removal from Mc Laughlin’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening, 21st March, at 8pm to his residence. Removal on Thursday, March 23rd, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm until 11am.



