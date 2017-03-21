Restrictions continue to be in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

Visiting restrictions are still in place throughout Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) in an effort to contain and eradicate the Norovirus.

Maximum infection control precautions are in place.

While the Norovirus appears to be resolving in the three wards already affected, new patients are presenting to the hospital over the past 24 hours with vomiting and diarrhoea and, while not formally confirmed, they are being treated as suspicious of the Norovirus and are being treated accordingly.

Again, hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting. Hospital management would also like to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital as we are aware the Norovirus is prevalent in the community at this time.

Meanwhile, 24 are waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The latest trolley watch report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)state that were 7 people on trolleys while a further 17 were waiting on wards.