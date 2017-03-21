Adverse weather conditions in Donegal causes difficulty for motorists

Motorists travelling through Letterkenny on Tuesday morning were met with severe traffic delays in different parts of the town.

There were disruptions in the Mountain Top area as well as at Woodlands and traffic was slow moving along the dual carriageway because of early morning snow falls.

The delays at Woodlands were caused after a vehicle struck a pole close to the national school. The incident resulted in electric wires falling across the main road and blocking traffic for a time.

Motorists travelling to Letterkenny from the Ramelton direction were forced to travel on alternative routes via the Golf Course Road and Lisnennan.

However, those vehicles that chose the Lisnennan option encountered further delays because of the traffic lights still operating on the Business Park Road.

Meanwhile, motorists making their way to Letterkenny from Gaoth Dobhair also faced difficult driving conditions due to snow. Other areas in the county were also effected.