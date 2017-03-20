Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, March 20th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sarah McGlinchey (née Clark), Smileys Bray, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Sarah McGlinchey (née Clark), late of Smileys Bray, Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

Removal from Brindley Manor Nursing home at 2pm this afternoon, Sunday, going to her late residence in Tullyvinney. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Brindley Manor Patients comfort fund. Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Charles Moy, Altatraught, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Charles Moy, late of Altatraught, Cloghan. Reposing at Marleys Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny from 5pm on Monday, March 20th until removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 21st at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Donegal Hospice care of any family member. Sadly missed by his entire family, relatives and large circle of friends.

Eileen Gallagher (née Dawson), Chapel Road, Cliffoney and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eileen Gallagher (née Dawson) late of Chapel Road, Ciffoney and Bundoran. Arriving at St. Molaise's Church, Cliffoney, on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private to family and friends, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Rose Gallagher, (née McGinty) Thompson, Tunduff, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Rose Gallagher, (née McGinty) in New York and formerly of Thompson Tunduff, Cloghan.

Viewing on Monday, March 20th from 4pm to 9pm at Riverside Memorial Chapel in Manhattan, New York. Funeral at 10am on Tuesday, March 21st at Church of Notre Dame. Burial following Funeral Mass at Long Island National Cemetery at approximately 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of Notre Dame, 405 w114th Street, NY 10025. 7am morning Mass on Tuesday, March 21st will be offered for Rose in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Anna Molloy, 118 Ard Patrick Glenties

The death has occurred at her residence of Anna Molloy, formerly of 118 Ard Patrick, Glenties.Remains will repose at her late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday, March 21st at 10:40am to St Conal’s Church Glenties for 11am requiem mass, followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Ida Robinson, Main Street Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at her residence of Ida Robinson, late of Main Street Dunfanaghy. Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head road, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, March 21st at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clondahorky cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Holy Trinity Church restoration fund, care of any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors.

Bridie Gallagher, Larganreagh, Downings

The sudden death has taken place of Bridie Gallagher, late of, Larganreagh, Downings. Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, March 22nd to the Church of St. John the Baptist, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Meevagh Day Centre, Carrigart. Family time from 11pm till 11am.



Tess Diver, Carrowmore, Gleneely

The death has occurred of Tess Diver, formerly of Carrowmore, Gleneely. Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 5pm on Monday, March 20th going to her late home. Funeral from there at 10.15am on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan Culdaff for requiem mass at 11am. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon.



Edmund Simpson, Leeds and Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Leeds England of Edmund Simpson formerly of Carndonagh. Remains will arrive to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carnodnagh on Wednesday, Marchy 22nd for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Samuel Mc Cready, 450 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Samuel Mc Cready, 450 Imlick Villas, Carrigans. His remains will be reposing at his residence from 6pm on Monday, March 20th. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm for Service in Killea Parish Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Killea Parish Church Funds c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



