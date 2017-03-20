Restrictions in place at Letterkenny University Hospital following outbreak of illness

Visiting hours has been cancelled at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) due to an outbreak of illness.

Restrictions have been put in place.

The areas affected are Medical 5, Medical 3 and Surgical 2.

In exceptional circumstances the next of kin should ring the ward directly to make arrangements. Children under 12 should not visit the hospital. People who are experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital under any circumstances.