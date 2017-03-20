Donegal workshop on managing stress and anxiety

A community-based mental health organisation will run a free workshop to help people manage their stress and anxiety this March in Letterkenny.

The workshop is being run by GROW, which holds weekly peer support groups across Donegal, and will take place on March 23rd in Letterkenny.

The topics which will be discussed are; understanding your mental health, managing stress, confidence and self-esteem and GROW and how it works.

The Letterkenny workshop will get underway at 6.30pm on March 23rd in Letterkenny Community Development Project’s charity shop in the Courtyard Shopping Centre.

The workshop are free to attend and all are welcome. GROW meetings are open to those aged over 18 and are free to attend.

For more details on GROW meetings see: www.grow.ie.

GROW holds peer support group meetings in Dungloe, Letterkenny, Buncrana, Stranorlar, Donegal town, Tulnaree and Killybegs.

For more details on the Stress Management workshops contact 086-7702860 or 074-9125796.