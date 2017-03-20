Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, March 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Margaret McLaughlin, Lecamy, Moville

The death has taken place of Margaret McLaughlin, Lecamy, Moville.

Reposing at her late residence until removal at 1.30pm on Monday, March 20th, for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please, from 11pm until 10am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Sarah McGlinchey (née Clark), Smileys Bray, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Sarah McGlinchey (née Clark), late of Smileys Bray, Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

Removal from Brindley Manor Nursing home at 2pm this afternoon, Sunday, going to her late residence in Tullyvinney. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Brindley Manor Patients comfort fund. Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Duddy, Lusticle, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Liam Duddy, late of Lusticle, Carrigans.

Reposing at the residence of his parents, Robbie and Monica. Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Monday for 2pm Requiem Mass at St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice and Irish Cancer Society. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Sadie McLaughlin (John Joe), St. Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place of Sadie McLaughlin (John Joe), late of St. Finian’s Park, Moville.

Funeral from her home at 10.30am, Monday, March 20th, for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Edith Little (née Porter), Downings

The death has occurred of Edith Little (née Porter), late of Rosapenna, Downings.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there at 11am on Monday, March 20th, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation at 3pm.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired for Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust.

Michael Doherty, Buncrana/Galway City

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Doherty, 2 Roundknowe, Buncrana/Galway City.

Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana. Removal from there on Sunday, going to 72 Inishannagh Park, Newcastle, Galway, to repose overnight. Funeral there at 11.30am on Monday, going to Sacred Heart Church, Galway, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery.

House private after 7.30pm on Sunday and on the morning of the funeral.

Cathie Cunningham, Carrick

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Cathie Cunningham, Glen Road, Carrick.

Reposing at her late residence in Carrick. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Columba’s Church, Carrick, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice.

Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin/Donegal, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday with family in attendance from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Monday for funeral service at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel. A Mass will be held in County Donegal at a later date.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Charles Moy, Altatraught, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Charles Moy, late of Altatraught, Cloghan. Reposing at Marleys Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny from 5pm on Monday, March 20th until removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 21st at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Donegal Hospice care of any family member. Sadly missed by his entire family, relatives and large circle of friends.

Eileen Gallagher (née Dawson), Chapel Road, Cliffoney and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eileen Gallagher (née Dawson) late of Chapel Road, Ciffoney and Bundoran. Arriving at St. Molaise's Church, Cliffoney, on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private to family and friends, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Rose Gallagher, (née McGinty) Thompson, Tunduff, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Rose Gallagher, (née McGinty) in New York and formerly of Thompson Tunduff, Cloghan.

Viewing on Monday, March 20th from 4pm to 9pm at Riverside Memorial Chapel in Manhattan, New York. Funeral at 10am on Tuesday, March 21st at Church of Notre Dame. Burial following Funeral Mass at Long Island National Cemetery at approximately 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of Notre Dame, 405 w114th Street, NY 10025. 7am morning Mass on Tuesday, March 21st will be offered for Rose in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Anna Molloy, 118 Ard Patrick Glenties

The death has occurred at her residence of Anna Molloy, formerly of 118 Ard Patrick, Glenties.

Remains will repose at her late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday, March 21st at 10:40am to St Conal’s Church Glenties for 11am requiem mass, followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Ida Robinson, Main Street Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at her residence of Ida Robinson, late of Main Street Dunfanaghy. Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head road, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, March 21st at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clondahorky cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Holy Trinity Church restoration fund, care of any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors.



