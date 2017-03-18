The Yanks are coming to Relay for Life in Donegal, will you come too?

The sixth annual annual ‘Relay for Life Donegal' will commence at 5pm on Saturday, May 27th in the sports grounds of the LYIT, Letterkenny.

A community based initiative affiliated to the ‘Irish Cancer Society’ all funds this year will go to the Research Programme that is currently underway at Letterkenny University Hospital aimed at improving the physical and mental health of anyone recovering from cancer. The cost of this research programme that could impact greatly on survivors not just here in Donegal but globally is approximately €100,000. Cancer affects every family and as well as funding continuing research to finding a cure for this awful disease it is also imperative that research is ongoing to help our many survivors.

Could you enter a Team ?

The support that we have got from you from day one has been phenomenal to say the least, and it’s that time of year again when we are reaching out to each and every one of you here in Donegal.

The success of the ‘Relay for Life’ event ultimately depends on the number of teams we have competing over the 24 hours and this is where you come into play. Perhaps your initial thought is that you are not part of a team and the simple answer to that is that you don’t have to be? Many people are of the opinion that this is only for businesses, schools, teams etc but over the years we have been most fortunate that many of our teams started with one person who felt that they would like to take part in the event. That person asked a few friends who agreed and as anyone will tell you it was an experience of a lifetime. When you read the details below on the advert you will see that various members of teams takes turns walking around the track so that there is always someone from your team on the track for the duration. The reason for this is simple, Cancer never sleeps. If it’s not your turn on the track you are free to socialise, enjoy the live entertainment and take part in the various fun events that are staged in the grounds during the 24 hours. It’s a real family affair and so many friendships have been conjured up over the years of Relay. Walking around the track during the darkness of night with so many other people on it has had lasting effects on competitors lives saying that it was therapeutic, numbing, a time of reflection and in some cases a life-changing experience. So yes 'YOU' the person reading this article can have your own team to support this most worthy of causes. So could it be ‘’Kitty’s Dancers’’ from Gweedore, Paddy’s play mates from Ballyshannon, Mary’s Bingo Girls from Malin Head or Johnny’s Road Runners from Lifford.

We are looking for your help from all parts of the county, so you choose the name, enter your team and you are up and running. (If you think you can help by entering a team our contact details are on the advert below)

The Yanks are coming too

For the very first time ever ‘’The Yanks’’ are coming to our 2017 event. A team of fifteen Americans from various parts of The States has entered a team in Donegal. About ten of the team are cancer survivors with some of them bringing along their caregivers. To say we are excited is indeed an understatement and we want you to be there to help us welcome them. We also have a survivor from Belgium coming along this year. WILL YOU COME TOO? We would ask you to please give our appeal very serious consideration because this is a disease that has to be stopped in its tracks. Progress is being made, but there is a long way to go. We want you to be a step in that journey of eradicating this dreaded disease.