Car park to be named after late Donegal cllr

A Letterkenny car park is to be named after the late town councillor Tadgh Culbert.

Councillors in Letterkenny have agreed that the High Road Car Park, which is on the site of the town’s former fire station, will named the Tadgh Culbert Car Park.

Cllr. Culbert was first elected in 1985 to Letterkenny Town Council.

He lost his seat in 1999 but regained it in 2009. He passed away in 2013.

The motion was adopted at the March meeting of the Letterkenny Municipal District Council where Cllr. Ciaran Brogan proposed that the car park be named after the late councillor, who was a native of Tipperary.

Cllr. Brogan said Cllr. Culbert had spent over 40 years in Letterkenny and it had become his “real home”.

He recalled how the late Cllr. Culbert – an employee of An Post - had served the town very well and had strong links with Letterkenny Rovers and St. Eunan’s GAA Club and was known for saying “Donegal for the football and Tipp for the hurling.”

He also noted that the High Road area was very close to Cllr. Culbert’s heart and thought it would be a lovely tribute to name the car park after him.

He said Cllr. Culbert took huge pride in being an elected member of Letterkenny Town Council.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who supported the motion, recalled how Cllr. Culbert was referred to as the “comeback kid” as he had been on the council and then had a period not on it before being re-elected.