Deaths In Donegal, Monday morning, March 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Meave Collum, Church Road, Falcarragh

- Jeannie Barber, Fanad

- Billy McGroarty, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles

- Gordon Dugan, Glebe House, Glebe Culdaff

- Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh

-Sarah McGroddy, Mulroy, Carrigart

Meave Collum, Church Road, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Meave Collum, Church Road, Falcarragh. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jeannie Barber, Fanad

The death has taken place of Jeannie Barber (née Carr) of Fanad. Funeral from her daughter Elizabeth’s home on Monday, March 13th, for service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Longfield Residents Comfort Fund, Longfield Care Home, 2 Longfield Road, Eglinton.

Billy McGroarty, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Billy MCGroarty, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles. Remains will be reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Gordon Dugan, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Gordon Dugan, late of the Glebe House, Glebe, Culdaff, Donegal.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Monday, March 13th, at 10.30am for 11am service in St Buadan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground. Family time please from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only or donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Kitty McGonigle, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at her late residence of Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh. Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh on Monday March 13th at 11am. Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Sarah McGroddy, Mulroy, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Sarah McGroddy, Mulroy, Carrigart. Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem mass at 11am , followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.