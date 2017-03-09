Concern about speeding close to Donegal leisure centre

A pedestrian crossing must be put in place at the county’s busiest leisure centre before there is a serious accident, a county councillor has said.

Cllr James McDaid (FF) has called for the crossing at the Aura leisure centre in Letterkenny.

Speaking at the Letterkenny Municipal District, he said there have been complaints from members of the public about speeding the area.

Cllr McDaid said there was an accident a number of months back, although he did not know if speed was a factor.

“There are people walking in and out and we have to do everything we can to protect them. With Aura and St Eunan’s (GAA club grounds) there are a lot of people walking in and out.

“I would ask the council to do everything it can to put on additional signage or road markings to reduce speed on the road.”

He said he would not be in favour of a ramp and would hope signage and road markings would reduce the speed in the area.

He also called for a proper pedestrian crossing at the leisure centre.

“We see young ones trying to cross that road, and in particular in the winter, it is very dangerous crossing that road.

“I think money should be found somewhere because it is only getting busier and busier.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) who said the pedestrian crossing has been talked about for a number of years.

He said he fully supported the motion.

Cllr McDaid said he said hopes something needs to be done as it is only a matter of time before something happens.

“I witness it everyday and it is lethal,” he said.

The council said it will review signage in the area and and the area will be referred to gardaí for monitoring.