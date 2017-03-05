Huge boost for the Donegal seafood sector

Four Donegal companies are set to benefit from a grants scheme worth more than €750,000.

The funding is being released under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) Operational Programme for the seafood sector.

Deputy Joe McHugh has welcomed the massive government funding injection into the county’s seafood processing and aquaculture sectors.

Minister McHugh said the programme is intended to help companies develop and add value to their products.

The Donegal grants of €777,927 announced today include:Cómhlacht Iascaireachta Fanad Teo €317,143; Feirm Farraige Oileán Chliara Teo €276,948; OBell's Isle Seafoods Ltd, €161,301,Tullyearl, Donegal Town and Ocean Farm Ltd. €9,535, Killybegs and Albatross Seafoods Ltd., €14,000, Killybegs.

The Fanad companies, operated by Marine Harvest, secured the maximum grant of half a million euro.

Minister McHugh said today: "Against the backdrop of Brexit and its potential implications for our food exports, I am particularly pleased to see so many seafood enterprises continuing to invest in growing their production, developing new consumer products and growing and diversifying markets. This sector is an important part of the Donegal economy and I’m particularly pleased it is part of a larger investment by the companies themselves.”

Minister McHugh said the Department has provided Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) with €26 million of EMFF funds in 2017 and expects to announce many more awards as the year progresses.

He welcomed the funding from Marine Minister Michael Creed but again called on the Minister to drop a review of the mackerel quota.

“We need stability in the industry here in Donegal and I have made my views very clear on this again to the Department and the Minister,” said the Donegal TD.