Buy a brick and help build the Donegal animal rehabilitation centre

Organisers of the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) are urging people to buy a brick in memory of a loved one and help build a new animal rehabilitation centre (ARC).

Each brick costs €10 euro and once purchased, your loved one's name will be placed on a plaque which will be displayed inside the ARC.

Those who purchase a brick will be contacted to attend the opening of the ARC so you can see the plaque, if they wish.

Click on: http://www.donegalspca.ie/ buy