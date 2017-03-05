Emergency services raced to scene of collision in Donegal

Emergency services raced to the scene of a two vehicle collision in Fanad yesterday.

The crash occurred at 10.30am at around a kilometre from the Harry Blaney Bridge on the Fanad side.

It is understood that a van had four occupants on board and the other car was occupied by the driver.

The Donegal Democrat has learned that that one of the vehicles was going to a local football game when the collision occurred.

A number of those involved in the incident were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

It is understood that their injuries are not life-threatening.