A great day for a walk by the seaside in Donegal

Today begins with sunny spells making it the ideal day to get out and enjoy nature by taking a walk with friends or with your family.

Take a walk by the wonderful coastline, or walk through the countryside, whatever your choice, Donegal caters for all.

There will be times when clouds will appear and there may be scattered showers in southern areas of the province.

However, cloud will break as the morning goes on with bright or sunny spells developing.

It will be a cool day with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds.