Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, March 3rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Eileen Peoples, Letterkenny

- Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

- Archie Smith, Letterkenny

- Dr. Brian McCaffrey, Portmarnock, Dublin and Creeslough

- David Russell Dooen, Newmills

Eileen Peoples, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eileen Peoples, 81 The Grange, Letterkenny and formally of 57 Port Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday, March 2nd. Removal from residence on Saturday 4th at 10.20am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for requiem mass at 11 o' clock with interment at Conway cemetery in the family plot.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

The death has taken place of Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo. Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield on Thursday afternoon, March 2nd, at 3pm, travelling to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Francis Hospice c/o any family member. House private from 10pm until 10am.

Archie Smith, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Archie Smith late of 74 Foxhills, Letterkenny and formerly of Scotland.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House strictly private on Friday and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.30 to St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Dr. Brian McCaffrey, Portmarnock, Dublin and Creeslough

The death has occurred of Dr. Brian, Dr Mc Caffrey late of Creeslough and Portmarnock, County Dublin.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this Friday evening March 3rd, at 5pm going to his late residence in Creeslough. Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 5th at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

David Russell Dooen, Newmills

The sudden death has occurred of David Russell Dooen, Newmills. His remains are reposing in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny. Funeral Service on Saturday the 4th of March at 2pm with interment afterwards to Gortlee cemetery.

