Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, March 3rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Raymond Taylor, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

- Charlie Roarty, Bunbeg

- Eileen Peoples, Letterkenny

- Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

- Terence McDermott, Ballyshannon

- Archie Smith, Letterkenny

Raymond Taylor, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Raymond Taylor, Tullyvinney, Raphoe. Reposing privately at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy. Family and friends welcome between the hours of 6pm to 10pm. Funeral Service there on Friday, March 3rd, at 11am and afterwards to Lakeland Crematorium for cremation at 3pm.

Charlie Roarty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Charlie Roarty, late of Knockastolar, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his home in Knockastolar. Removal from there to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for Funeral Mass on Friday, March 3rd at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Eileen Peoples, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eileen Peoples, 81 The Grange, Letterkenny and formally of 57 Port Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday, March 2nd. Removal from residence on Saturday 4th at 10.20am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for requiem mass at 11 o' clock with interment at Conway cemetery in the family plot.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

The death has taken place of Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo. Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield on Thursday afternoon, March 2nd, at 3pm, travelling to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Francis Hospice c/o any family member. House private from 10pm until 10am.

Terence McDermott, East Rock, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Terence McDermott late of East Rock, Ballyshannon. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to The Rock Nursing Unit Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

Archie Smith, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Archie Smith late of 74 Foxhills, Letterkenny and formerly of Scotland.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House strictly private on Friday and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.30 to St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.