Letterkenny school pulls off superb double at Donegal Sportshall Athletics Finals

Huge congratulations to the 3rd-4th Class Team and the 5th-6th Class Team from Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Letterkenny who have both won the Donegal Sportshall Athletics County Finals at the Aura Leisure Centre today.

The hugely talented teams from the all-girls school will compete again in a few weeks time in the Athlone All-Ireland. Well done to their two talented teams and to their sports co-ordinator, teacher Irene McFadden. A great achievement!