Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, March 01, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Joseph O'Rourke, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O'Rourke, late of Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at his residence from 6pm until 10pm this evening Tuesday, February 28th.House Private at all other times please

Remains leaving his residence at 7pm Wednesday for 7:30pm mass in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Thursday in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately after Clar cemetery. Family flowers only Donations in lieu if desired to the St Vincent De Paul.

Paddy McGonigle, 65 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Paddy McGonigle, late of 65 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh. Reposing at his residence from 7pm, February 28th. Removal on Thursday, March 2nd, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Katie Doherty, 9 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge, Sion Mills Tyrone and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Katie Doherty, 9 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge, Sion Mills, Tyrone and Castlefin. Reposing at her home on Tuesday, February 28th from 7pm. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, March 2nd at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Theresa's Church, Sion Mills at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11am.

Michael Boyce, Ballyboe, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Michael Boyce late of Ballyboe, Rathmullan. Reposing at his home from 6pm Tuesday evening, February 28th. Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 2nd, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Raymond Taylor, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Raymond Taylor late of Tullyvinney, Raphoe. Reposing privately at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy. Family and friends welcome between the hours of 6pm to 10pm. Funeral Service there on Friday, March 3rd, at 11am and afterwards to Lakeland Crematorium for cremation at 3pm.

Tommy Bonner, Ballyargus, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Tommy Bonner late of Ballyargus, Redcastle. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on February 28th to his late residence. Removal from his late home on Friday, 3rd March, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles. Remains reposing at his late residence in Station Road, Mountcharles. Removal from there on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Donegal town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles or any family member.



