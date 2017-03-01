Serious traffic delays on main Donegal artery

Commuters in Letterkenny were hit with severe traffic delays this morning (Wednesday) due to ongoing roadworks in the Kiltoy and Lisnennan area.

A new set of traffic lights has been erected at the bottom end of the town’s Business Park Road close to the Zeus plant. The temporary lights are located barely 200 metres from separate lights beside the old Unifi site.

The lights have been causing serious traffic delays each morning, but this morning was particularly bad with traffic jams built up along the connecting routes at Ballyraine, Lisnennan and Kiltoy.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys if needing to travel through this part of Letterkenny, especially at rush-hour times.

The Business Park road is a link road for commuters travelling towards the N56 from Letterkenny.