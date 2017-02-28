Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, February 28th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Joseph McGettigan, Kilconnell, Glebe, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Joseph McGettigan late of Kilconnell, Glebe, Kilmacrennan. Reposing at his home from 6pm on Monday, February 27th. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 1st, at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh (Bertie) Cormack, Glencoagh, Mountcharles and Ballycroy, Mayo

The death has taken place of Hugh (Bertie) Cormack late of Glencoagh, Mountcharles and Ballycroy, County Mayo. Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Daniel Mc Laughlin, 'Master', Figard, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his home of Daniel Mc Laughlin, 'Master', late of Figard, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Funeral from there on Wednesday March 1st at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Feely Funeral Directors.

Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles. Remains will be reposing at his late residence in Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday Feb 28th from 6pm. Removal from there on Thursday March 2nd morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Donegal town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles or any family member.

Joseph O'Rourke, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O'Rourke, late of Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at his residence from 6pm until 10pm this evening Tuesday, February 28th.House Private at all other times please

Remains leaving his residence at 7pm Wednesday for 7:30pm mass in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Thursday in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately after Clar cemetery. Family flowers only Donations in lieu if desired to the St Vincent De Paul.

Paddy mcGonigle, 65 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Paddy McGonigle, late of 65 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh. Reposing at his residence from 7pm, February 28th. Removal on Thursday, March 2nd, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Katie Doherty, 9 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge, Sion Mills Tyrone and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Katie Doherty, 9 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge, Sion Mills, Tyrone and Castlefin. Reposing at her home on Tuesday, February 28th from 7pm. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, March 2nd at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Theresa's Church, Sion Mills at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11am.

Michael Boyce, Ballyboe, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Michael Boyce late of Ballyboe, Rathmullan. Reposing at his home from 6pm Tuesday evening, February 28th. Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 2nd, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.