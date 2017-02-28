Budding young Donegal authors pen their own books at Scoil Cholmcille
Avid readers and budding young authors at Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny have written their very own books as they prepare for World Book Day on March 3rd.
Their teacher Ms. Rosemary Lagan helped them plan, edit and persevere through to the final binding process. The pupils enjoyed the entire process and were even more delighted with the result, as they each held on to a book they wrote.
