Donegal people interested in starting their own business urged to attend Kilcar event

Anyone who is interested in starting their own business should attend WestBIC's 'Starting a New Business' event in the fiontarlann, Baile na Móna, Kilcar on Monday, March 6th.

Registration takes place at 7.15pm and the event takes place between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

This event will include informal presentations from three entrepreneurs whose business area at a different stages in their development: James Doherty, Drioglann Shliabh Liag, Declan Gallagher, Oileán Glás Teo and Domhnall Mac a'Bhaird, MacB Ltd, Glanmire, Cork.

The session will be chaired by the well known Gleann Cholmcille man, Liam Ó'Cuinnegáin from Oideas Gael.

The event is suitable for entrepreneurs and start-ups and booking is essential. To reserve a place please contact Eunan MacCuinneagáin at 074 9738333 or ecunningham@westbic.ie.

This event is part of Donegal LEO Enterprise Week and is organised by Westbic in partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta.