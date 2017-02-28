Donegal gardaí to launch nine Neighbourhood Watch schemes

An Garda Siochána are holding an event to launch several new Neighbourhood Watch schemes this evening, February 28th, 2017 at 7.30pm at the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny.

Guest speakers this evening will be Superintendent Michael Finan, Sergeant Paul Wallace, Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Maurice McWalters Divisional Scenes of Crime Investigator and Ronan Bunting from TASK Community Care.

Issues surrounding home security and issues effecting the areas will be discussed.

The following Schemes will be launched this evening; The Elms, Willowbrook, Glenoughty Close, Ballyraine Park, Orchard Grove, Garage Court, Newbrook Court, Fairgreen Hill, Fairgreen Park and Solomans' Court 1-32.