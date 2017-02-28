Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, February 28th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Donal Purcell, Raphoe

- Manus McGonigle, Burtonport

- Joseph McGettigan, Kilconnell, Glebe, Kilmacrennan

- Vera Mc Ateer, Ballybofey

- Hugh (Bertie) Cormack, Glencoagh, Mountcharles and Ballycroy, Mayo

- John McLaughlin, Meenletterbale, Lackemy

-Daniel Mc Laughlin, 'Master', Figard, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

- Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles

Donal Purcell, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his late residence of Donal Purcell, 20 Cathedral View, Raphoe. Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Monday, February 27th going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, to repose overnight. Mass at 10pm on Tuesday 28th February and afterwards to Lakelands Cremotritum, Cavan, for cremation at 3pm.



Manus McGonigle, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Manus McGonigle late of Cloch Glass, Burtonport. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 28th at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with burial afterwards in Belcritch Cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am.



Joseph McGettigan, Kilconnell, Glebe, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Joseph McGettigan late of Kilconnell, Glebe, Kilmacrennan. Reposing at his home from 6pm on Monday, February 27th. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 1st, at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Vera Mc Ateer, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Vera Mc Ateer, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey. Funeral leaving on Tuesday February 28th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/o any family member. House is strictly private please.

Hugh (Bertie) Cormack, Glencoagh, Mountcharles and Ballycroy, Mayo

The death has taken place of Hugh (Bertie) Cormack late of Glencoagh, Mountcharles and Ballycroy, County Mayo. Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

John McLaughlin, Meenletterbale, Lackemy

The death has occurred of John McLaughlin, late of Meenletterbale, Leckemy. Reposing at his late residence. Removal from his home at 10.15am on Tuesday, February 28th, for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae. Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Daniel Mc Laughlin, 'Master', Figard, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his home of Daniel Mc Laughlin, 'Master', late of Figard, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Funeral from there on Wednesday March 1st at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Feely Funeral Directors.

Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles. Remains will be reposing at his late residence in Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday Feb 28th from 6pm. Removal from there on Thursday March 2nd morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Donegal town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles or any family member.



