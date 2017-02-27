Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, February 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Adrian McConnell, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

- Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt

- Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen

- Manus McGonigle, Burtonport

- Donal Purcell, Raphoe

- Vera Mc Ateer, Ballybofey

- Roy Robb, Letterkenny

Adrian McConnell, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Boston of Adrian McConnell, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh. His remains are reposing at his sister Breida and brother- in-law Packie Doohan’s residence Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Requiem Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Monday, February 27th at 12 midday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private after Rosary and on the morning of the funeral. Enquiries to Sweeney Funeral Director, Falcarragh or any family member.



Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon. Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, February 27th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt

The death has occurred of Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 27th at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen, County Fermanagh. Remains reposing at the residence of her son, Johnny and daughter-in-law Fiona, 76 Swanlibar Road, Derrygiff, Enniskillen. House private on Monday morning.

Remains will arrive in St. Michael's Church, Enniskillen, on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Donal Purcell, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place at his late residence of Donal Purcell, 20 Cathedral View, Raphoe. Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Monday, February 27th going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, to repose overnight. Mass at 10pm on Tuesday 28th February and afterwards to Lakelands Cremotritum, Cavan, for cremation at 3pm.



Manus McGonigle, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Manus McGonigle late of Cloch Glass, Burtonport. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 28th at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with burial afterwards in Belcritch Cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am.

Roy Robb, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Roy Robb, late of Killyclug, Letterkenny. Funeral service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church at 2pm Monday, February 27th, followed by burial in Gortlee graveyard. Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please donations to the Donegal hospice care of Charlie McClafferty funeral directors Churchill and Letterkenny.

Vera Mc Ateer, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Vera Mc Ateer, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey. Funeral leaving on Tuesday February 28th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/o any family member. House is strictly private please.



