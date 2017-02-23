Specsavers marking launch of new store in Donegal town with open day today

Specsavers Donegal Town are holding an open day today, Thursday, to celebrate a successful launch of their new store in the town.



Eddie, Paul, Martina and their staff will be welcoming everyone to view their new store and show off their state-of-the-art optical and audiology equipment and fantastic range of spectacle frames, including their gorgeous new Kylie Minogue collection.



Ocean FM will be broadcasting from the store from 9am and there will be Children's entertainment and goody bags for the little ones. Sight tests will be free on the day or if anyone wants to pop in just for a free chat about their sight or hearing there will be an audiologist and optometrist available all day.



There will be a prize draw on the day with prizes of a complete pair of Kylie glasses for the ladies and a complete pair of Gant glasses for the gents.



They will also be giving visitors to the store a chance to win a €500 voucher to use towards hearing aids.