Conservation plan for beautiful part of Donegal

The Cathedral Quarter will launch their ‘Conservation Plan’ this Friday 24th of February in Dillon's Hotel at 7:30pm.

Guest Speakers include the Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal Authority Cllr. James Pat McDaid, Duncan McLaren from Dedalus Architecture, Eunan Quinn from Donegal County Council(DCC) and Colm Murray from the Heritage Council.

Fianna Fáil Councillor, James Pat McDaid said that a conservation plan for the Cathedral Quarter is one that merits attention from all concerned parties.

He said: “This is a plan that will focus on a very important area of Letterkenny.

“The Cathedral Quarter area is a region of the town that is extremely importantto the people of the area and indeed the county. This is a plan that we hope will secure a certain and distinct future for the area.”