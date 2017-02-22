Donegal-based think tank to discuss Brexit implications

The annual Colmcille Winter School will take place this year on the weekend of February 24 and 25th.

The subject being discussed this year is "Ireland and the European Union post British withdrawal."

Registration for this weekend of discussion will take place at 5pm on February 24th.

The Chairperson of Donegal County Council, Terence Slowey, will chair a discussion by Professor Edgar Morgenroth on the economic prospects for Ireland post Brexit.

Councillor Liam Blayney will chair a discussion on what model best suits Ireland after Brexit by Irish Times columnist and senior research fellow at the school of politics and international relations at University College Dublin (UCD), Dr. Paul Gillespie on Saturday.

The topic "Achieving Economic Growth in a North West that is 'In and Out," will be discussed by Mr. Michael Gallagher, strategy manager with Derry City Council and Strabane District Council on Saturday morning.

After lunch a member of the Colmcille Heritage Trust, Margaret Alcorn, will chair a discussion by the Vice Chair of the European Union, Ms. Mairéad McGuinness on the EU-post Brexit - stronger of weaker?"

An open forum will take place at 3pm.

For further information go to www.colmcilleheritagecentre.ie or contact Mr. Martin Egan at 074 91 37044 or at martinjegan@eircom.net.