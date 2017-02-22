Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, February 22, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hugh McGeady, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

- Bridget Dooher, Ard Na Glass, Castlefin

- Rose Devenney, Stranorlar

- Vincent Gallagher, The Glen, Mountcharles

- Maisie (Mary) Mcdermott, Ballybofey and Dublin

- Eamon Dugan, St. Johnston

- Teresa Mullally, Letterkenny, Waterford and Dublin

- Iris Russell, Killygordon and Cavan Uppr

- Molly Shíle Boyle, Ranafast

- John McLaughlin, The Links, Greencastle

- Alfie Cassidy, Fanaghan, inver

- Decky Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

- Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe

Hugh McGeady, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Hugh McGeady, Glasserchoo, Gweedore. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 22nd, for 3pm Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after Rosary until 10am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Bridget Dooher, Ard Na Glass, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Bridget Dooher, Ard Na Glass, Castlefin. Reposing at her late residence. Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday, February 22nd, to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Church Graveyard, Castlefin.

Rose Devenney, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Rose Devenney, late of 38 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar. Her remains will repose at her home. Funeral on Wednesday February, 22nd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

No Flowers please. Donations if desired, to St. Joseph’s Hospital or Brindley Manor Nursing Home, patients comfort fund, C/O any family member. Family time from 11pm until 10 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Vincent Gallagher, The Glen, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Vincent Gallagher, Mountcharles. Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mountcharles churchyard. House private from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral please.

Maisie (Mary) McDermott, Ballybofey/Dublin

The death has occurred of Maisie (Mary) McDermott, late of Ballybofey and Dublin. Removal to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar on Tuesday February 21st for 7pm. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Wednesday followed by burial in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Eamon Dugan, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Eamon Dugan, late of Magheracloy, St Johnston. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, February 22nd, at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Columba’s Church cemetery, Drumoghill. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to, Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch, c/o Sean Kelly & Son Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Teresa Mullally, Letterkenny, Waterford and Dublin

The death has occurred of Teresa Mullally late of Ballinakill Downs, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Dublin and Letterkenny. Reposing at her brother-in-law James Mackey's residence Mangan, The Rower, County Kilkenny on Tuesday, February 21st, from 4pm until 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from James's residence on Wednesday, 22nd February, at 2.45pm to The Church of The Assumption, The Rower, arriving for 3pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

Iris Russell, Killygordon and Cavan Upper

The death has taken place of Iris Russell, née Lindsay, late of Cavan Upper and Killygordon. Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday at 2.30pm for Service in Stranorlar Presbyterian Church at 3pm, with burial afterwards in Donaghamore Lower Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Finn View Ward, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.

The House is Strictly Private, at the request of the deceased.

Molly Shíle Boyle, Ranafast

The death has taken place at her late residence of Molly Shíle Boyle, Ranafast, mother of an tAthair Donnchadh Ó'Baoill. Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 22 at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Rosary tonight at 9pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Night Nursing for You, The Irish Cancer Society, C/O any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

John McLaughlin, The Links, Greencastle

The death has taken place of John McLaughlin, The Links, Greencastle. Reposing at his late home. Removal from his home on Thursday, February 23rd, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Alfie Cassidy, Fanaghan, inver

The death has occurred of Alfie Cassidy, Fanaghan, Inver. Reposing at his daughter Ann’s residence in Fanaghan, Inver. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Decky Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Decky Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny. Reposing at his sister Tina Kelly’s, residence, Dooballagh, Letterkenny from 3pm today, Tuesday, February 21st. Removal on Thursday morning, February 23rd, at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation. Family from 11pm until 11am.

Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe. Remains are reposing at his late residence from Wednesday, February 22nd. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Funeral service there on Friday 24 February at 1.30pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Ray Presbyterian Church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Independent Living care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Sr. Martha Doherty, 17 Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Sr. Martha Doherty, 17 Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey. Remains reposing at 17 Blackrock Drive from 6pm on Wednesday, February 22nd. Funeral from there on Friday, February 24th at 10.40am to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Social Services and Care of the Aged, C/o G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.