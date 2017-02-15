Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, February 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Doherty, Quigley's Point

- Ernest Wallace, Killinchy Street, Comber, Co Down formerly of Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

- Mary Gallagher, Donegal town and formerly of Laghey

- Mary Redican, née Breslin, Ballybrillighan, Frosses

- Kevin Doherty Wilson, Clonmany and Dublin

Mary Doherty, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Mary Rose Doherty Upper Cabry, Quigley's Point. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, February 16th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please or, if desired, donations in lieu to the Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Ernest Wallace, Killinchy Street, Comber, Co Down formerly of Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Ernest Wallace, Killinchy Street, Comber, Co Down formerly of Drumcairn, Manorcunningham. Funeral service will take place in Ray Presbyterian Church on Thursday, February 16th at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mary Gallagher, Donegal town and formerly of Laghey

The death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town and formerly of Trummon East, Laghey. Removal from Donegal Community Hospital going to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Clar cemetery. House strictly private.

Mary Redican, née Breslin, Ballybrillighan, Frosses

The death has taken place of Mary Redican, née Breslin, of Ballybrillighan, Frosses. Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Frosses for 11am. Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Alzheimers Research c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors. House private on the morning of the funeral please. There will be park and ride system in place operating at the end of the lane to the wake house each evening from 6pm.

Kevin Doherty Wilson, Clonmany and Dublin

The death has occurred of Kevin Doherty Wilson of Clonmany and Dublin. Reposing at his brother and sister-in-law Barry and Anne’s house in Annagh, Clonmany from approximately 9pm on Wednesday February 15th. Funeral from there on Friday February 17th at 10.40am, going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for 11am Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5pm.

Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty, Dublin and Bundoran

The death has taken place of Mary Christina Carty of Dublin and Bundoran in her 106th year. Remains reposing at Aras Mic Suibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey from Friday at 5.15pm. Removal at 6pm to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am with burial in St. Ninnidh’s cemetery, Bundoran.

