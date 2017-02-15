Ensure a better standard of services through the medium of Irish

Members of the public are being invited to send submissions to Donegal County Council (DCC) in relation to a draft new scheme involving the Irish language.

Donegal County Council are proposing to draft a new scheme in accordance with Section 11 of the Official Languages Act, 2003.

The main function of the Act is to ensure a higher standard of public services through Irish.

Any submission should not exceed 4,000 words. Submissions can be made in English or in Irish, or both. Submissions can be sent into Seán Ó Daimhín, Oifigeach Forbartha Gaeilge, Leifear or hand you may hand your submission into public service centre. The latest date for receipt for submission is 4.30pm on Friday, March 10th, 2017.

For further information go to www. www.donegalcoco.ie