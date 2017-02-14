Man who died in scrambling incident in Donegal not yet named

Gardaí investigating the circumstances of a man found dead beside his motorcycle have said they are not in a position to name the injured party as this incident is recorded as a sudden death or death by misadventure.

The man was a member of a group of four taking part in an organised 'off-road' scramble on a mountainside dirt track in an area close to Lough Salt, near the village of Glen.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at one o'clock on Saturday afternoon.

The group, who is understood to be from Northern Ireland, were unable to give their actual location and the emergency services had to use the satellite navigation system to find the men.

The man who was in his 50's was pronounced dead on arrival at Letterkenny University Hospital.