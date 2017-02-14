"Just happy Tears" for beautiful Donegal girl Lisa McKelvey

An international business woman and a former news reader for a national broadcaster, Lisa McKelvey, can recall the actual moment that her wonderful partner, Trevor Parsons, proposed to her.

The romantic duo were in Dublin for Valentine’s day ,the most romantic day of the year. The former Mary from Dungloe was working in RTÉ at that time.

Trevor told her that they were going away for the night and picked her up in Donnybrook in an exceptionally fancy car. He then surprised Lisa by telling her that they were staying in one of Dublin’s most famous hotels, “The Shelbourne.”



Room covered in rose petals

They enjoyed a romantic lunch and were going to their room when Trevor surprised her again by telling her he was going to cover her eyes, when they entered the room, their song began to play and when Lisa looked down Trevor was down on one knee. The room was covered in rose petals. There was a huge sign on the bed, which said: “Lisa will you marry me?”

“It was a wonderful surprise and the rest is history,” Lisa told the Donegal Democrat.



Moved to America

Lisa began her new venture in Boston, “Just Happy Tears” and it is doing exceptionally well. The business provides customised writing and gifts for any occasion. Weddings and engagements are a huge part of what the couple focus on.

Lisa said: “It’s in its infancy but it has taken off really nicely with weddings and engagements being a big market for us. “Just Happy Tears” has been featured on weddings blogs like ‘Emma’s wedding blog’ and ‘Donegal Bride.’