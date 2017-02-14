Letterkenny University Hospital extremely busy this afternoon

The full capacity protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital and efforts are being made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge this afternoon.

The Emergency Department at the hospital remains extremely busy with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays.

A statement from the hospital reads: "We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance."

Letterkenny University Hospital apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.