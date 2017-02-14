Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, February 14th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hughie Ferry, Gaoth Dobhair

- Patrick Monaghan, Pettigo and Watford

- Christy Higgins, Ballyshannon

- Fionuala Collins, Letterkenny

- Bertie Mc Nutt, Newtowncunningham

- Paul Gallagher, Donegal town

- Eddie Mc Nulty, Killygordon

- Joe Greene, Ranafast



Hughie Ferry, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Hughie Ferry, late of Strand Road, Gaoth Dobhair and Ballyboe, Falcarragh.

His remains are in repose at his late home

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragellan Cemetery.

Patrick Monaghan, Pettigo and Watford

The death has occurred of Patrick Monaghan, Watford, England, and late of Croaghbrack, Pettigo.

Remains will arrive on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo, for 2pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.



Christy Higgins, Ballyshannon

The deaths has occurred of Christy Higgins, late of Abbeylands, Ballyshannon.

Remains will repose at the family home on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm, house private at all other times. His remains will arrive in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for funeral mass at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only please.

Paul Gallagher, Donegal town

The sudden death has taken place of Paul Gallagher, late of Rathforker, Donegal town.

His remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles from Monday, February 13th from 5pm with rosary at 10pm and on Tuesday the 14th from 5pm with rosary at 10pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal town for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in Mountcharles Churchyard.

Fionuala Collins, Letterkenny and Buncrana

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Fionuala Collins, late of No. 2 Solomon’s Manor, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly O’ Flaherty, Buncrana.

The former court clerks remains will repose at her home today, Monday from 7pm on Monday, February 13th.

Funeral on Wednesday the 15th February at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 3pm.

Cremation will take place on Thursday, February 16th. in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Bertie Mc Nutt, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bertie Mc Nutt, late of Ardee, Newtowncunningham.

In repose at his late home from Monday February 13th. Funeral on Wednesday the 15th at 1.30am for Service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired Medical 3, LetterkennyUniversity Hospital c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors,Convoy.

Eddie Mc Nulty, Killygordon

The death has occurred at his residence of Eddie Mc Nulty, late of 484 The Curragh,Killygordon. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday January 15th at 10.15 am for requiem Mass at 11 am in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. House is Private at the request of the deceased.

Family and friends are welcome.

Joe Greene, Ranafast

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe “Agnes” Greene, late of Ranafast.

In repose at his late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday February 15th at 10.30am for 11am requiem mass at St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary at 9pm.

Enquiries to Stephen O’Donnell and Sons Funeral Directors, Crolly

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.