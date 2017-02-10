Donegal County Council will not participate in judicial review

Donegal County Council will not be participating in judicial review proceedings being sought by a council member due to the level of cost that would be involved, a meeting of the local authority has heard.

Council chief executive Seamus Neely said the review is being sought by Cllr John Campbell with the Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government being the respondent and Donegal County Council being the notice party . It is with regard to directions sought under the Planning and Development Act pertaining to wind energy developments in the Donegal County Development Plan 2012- 2018.

Mr Neely told the members: “In all the circumstances here I consider that the appropriate course is for the Council not to participate in these proceedings and leave same to be litigated between the applicant Cllr Campbell and the Minister. Even leaving aside all other considerations, the council's participation would add to the overall substantial costs of the proceedings which would likely be visited on the ultimate losing party”.

He added that if his view were to change he would bring the matter back before the members.

Cllr Campbell excused himself from the council chamber during Mr Neely’s update.