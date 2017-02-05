A sparkling Strictly Come Dancing for Donegal school in April

Staff and parents of Coláiste Ailigh will host a sparkling night of dancing at the Mount Errigal Hotel in the coming months to benefit the school.

Coláiste Ailigh’s Strictly Come Dancing will take place at 8pm on Saturday, April 1st, in the Great Hall of the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Strictly Come Dancing will be a fundraising initiative to stock the new school with library resources, sports equipment, drama props, and music and art resources.

Eleven couples, including parents, teachers, past pupils and friends of the school, will take to the dance floor to compete for the overall prize.

School Príomhoide, Michéal Ó Giobúin, said he has been overwhelmed by support and enthusiasm of the school and local community.

“Coláiste Ailigh is famous for its school productions and this event will be no different,” Mr. Ó Giobúin said. “The committee is made up of teachers and parents and we are looking forward to an entertaining and fun event, which will hopefully raise some much needed funds for the school.”

Host Lee Gooch will be accompanied by local television and radio personality, Caoimhe Ní Chatháil, a past student of Coláiste Ailigh. Under the direction of professional choreographers Sheila Conway and Oliver Wilson, the couples have already begun their rehearsals.

Mr. Ó Giobúin said they were grateful to everyone who has offered sponsorship and support so far, and are especially indebted to the “Diamond Sponsors”: Gallagher & Brennan Solicitors, Rushe Fitness, Watson Tool Hire, Brian McCormick’s Sports and Leisure, Murray’s Pharmacies, Marley’s Coaches, County Seat, Castlegrove House and The Mount Errigal Hotel.

Tickets are €15 and are available from the school 074 9125943, from the dancers or from any committee member.