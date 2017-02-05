Donegal gardaí investigate Ballyshannon overnight assault

Gardaí are currently investigating an alleged assault which took place at Market Street, Ballyshannon at 2.30 this morning.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman was taken to Sligo University Hospital with head injuries. A spokesperson for the gardaí told the Donegal Democrat, that the woman is in a comfortable state.

Two streets in Ballyshannon remain closed off to traffic since early this morning following the late night incident in the town.

Gardaí blocked off two streets from the top of Tir Chonaill Street near the Abbey Centre to the end of Market Street. A garda car is parked in the middle of Market Street this morning and a garda is on duty preserving the scene.

There is pedestrian access. It is understood that the streets will be opened before 2pm.

Local traffic diversions apply - people entering the north of the town wishing to travel onto College Street or the Knather/Shiel Hospital should do so via Bishop Street and The Mall.