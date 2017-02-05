€6.2 million government boost for Killybegs harbour

The government has announced that over six million euro is to be pumped into upgrading works in Killybegs harbour. The works will include a 120 metre extension to the quay.

Deputy Joe McHugh has welcomed the news saying that "this is fantastic news for Killybegs."

Donegal County Council will also benefit from further funding at other harbours in the county. The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has announced details of the overall €28m Capital Investment Package for the ongoing development of Ireland’s Local Authority owned small harbour network.

Killybegs is one of six Fishery Harbour Centres in the State. The six will share in €20 million of funding on new developments with the Donegal harbour getting almost a third of that fund.

Minister McHugh said: "This capital investment in Killybegs is one of the largest in the state. The money will be spent on the Smooth Point pier extension and permitting, a harbour electrics upgrade and the final completion of the small craft harbour. The project will deliver 120m of additional quay in the vicinity of Smooth Point and will provide sheltered stern on berthing for approximately 8-10 large fishing vessels."

It is estimated that the works will take around nine months.

“This once again shows the commitment to this Government to Killybegs, to the fishing industry and to Donegal,” the minister said.

In announcing the initiative Minister Creed said: “It is testament not only to this Government’s ongoing commitment to the Seafood sector, but also to the success of the sector in terms of increased activity levels.”

Flagship projects in the 2017 Capital Programme include the major quay extensions at Killybegs, Castletownbere and Howth.

Minister Creed said: “This €28m investment will build on the €64m invested in the Fishery Harbour Centres since 2010 and the €23m invested in the Local Authority infrastructure over the same period. It continues to improve the facilities at our Fishery Harbour Centres and other public harbours around our coast attracting increasing and additional economic activities, benefitting a broad cohort of current and future harbour users including the fishing industry, seafood processing sector, other ancillary marine industries, and the wider rural coastal communities.”