Donegal weather, Sunday morning, February 5th

By Staff Reporter

Reporter:

By Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

Donegal weather, Sunday morning, February 5th

This morning will be cold with frost and fog in many areas throughout the county. These will clear slowly to give a bright day with sunny spells.

There will be some scattered showers throughout the day, mainly in western coastal areas, but a few can be expected further inland too. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with mostly light westerly breezes.

Temperatures will fall again tonight with light frost expected in areas.