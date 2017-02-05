Donegal weather, Sunday morning, February 5th
This morning will be cold with frost and fog in many areas throughout the county. These will clear slowly to give a bright day with sunny spells.
There will be some scattered showers throughout the day, mainly in western coastal areas, but a few can be expected further inland too. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with mostly light westerly breezes.
Temperatures will fall again tonight with light frost expected in areas.
