Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, February 5th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.

John Coyle, Meenalough, Brinalack

The death has taken place of John Coyle, Meenalough, Brinalack. His remains went to his residence on Friday. Removal on Sunday, February 5th, at 10.30am to St. Colmcille's Chapel, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Falcarragh Community Hospital.

Frank Crerand, Tully Mountain, Ramelton/Milford and London

The death has occurred of Frank Crerand of Tully Mountain, Ramelton and Milford. Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Jimmy Crerand, "Garden Hill", The Lagg, Milford from 3pm on Thursday, February 9th. Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday, February 10th, to St.Peter's Church, Milford for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Tully Cemetery.

Patrick Duffy, Creeslough, Ramelton and Derry

The death has taken place of Patrick Duffy formerly of Creeslough, Ramelton and Derry. Reposing at the residence of Kathleen Crossan, Munreagh, Carrigans. Funeral Mass on Sunday February 5th at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Family time from 10pm till 11am.

Jim Marshall, The Lodge, Malin Town, Malin

The death has taken place of Jim Marshall, The Lodge, Malin Town. Remains reposing at the Connolly Home's Chapel, Malin Town. Removal from there on Sunday, February 5th, at 8.30am to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, for Mass at 9am followed by burial in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Joe Gallagher, Finmore, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Joe Gallagher, Finmore, Donegal Town. Reposing at the home of Seamus and Dymphna McGroary, Driminardha, Donegal Town from 12pm until 10pm. Removal on Sunday at 10am to St. Agatha's Church, Clar, for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to 'The Patients Comfort Fund.'

Eveline Hickey, née Hehir, Oakpark, Letterkenny and Salthill, Galway

The death has taken place of Eveline Hickey, née Hehir, Oakpark, Letterkenny. Eveline’s remains will repose at her late home from 2pm to 6pm tomorrow Sunday February 5th. Funeral from there on Monday, February 6th going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to I.S.P.C.A. c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line, Letterkenny. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Hugh Gallagher Creevy, Carrigart

The death has taken place of former Donegal Person of the Year, Hugh Gallagher, Creevy, Carrigart. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday February 6th going to Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Kathleen (Katherine) McGrory, née Egan from Wicklow, Ballinahown, Co. Offaly, London and Malin

The death has occurred of Kathleen, McGrory, née Egan formerly of Glendasan Close, Wicklow Town, Malin, Donegal and Ballinahown, Offaly.

Her remains will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town today from 3pm to 6.30pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town. Removal after Mass to St. Mary's Church, Lagg, Malin, Co. Donegal. Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Mary's Church, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Claire Lynch, Culkenny, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Claire Lynch, Culkenny, Malin. Funeral from her home on Monday February 6th at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time please from 12 midnight until 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Cancer Bus c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member. Park and ride system in operation from the Fisherman's Inn.

