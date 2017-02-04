Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, February 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.





John Coyle, Meenalough, Brinalack

The death has taken place of John Coyle, Meenalough, Brinalack. His remains went to his residence on Friday. Removal on Sunday, February 5th, at 10.30am to St. Colmcille's Chapel, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Falcarragh Community Hospital.

Frank Crerand, Tully Mountain, Ramelton/Milford and London

The death has occurred of Frank Crerand of Tully Mountain, Ramelton and Milford. Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Jimmy Crerand, "Garden Hill", The Lagg, Milford from 3pm on Thursday, February 9th. Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday, February 10th, to St.Peter's Church, Milford for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Tully Cemetery.

Patrick Duffy, Creeslough, Ramelton and Derry

The death has taken place of Patrick Duffy formerly of Creeslough, Ramelton and Derry. Reposing at the residence of Kathleen Crossan, Munreagh, Carrigans. Funeral Mass on Sunday February 5th at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Family time from 10pm till 11am.

Jim Marshall, The Lodge, Malin Town, Malin

The death has taken place of Jim Marshall, The Lodge, Malin Town. Remains reposing at the Connolly Home's Chapel, Malin Town. Removal from there on Sunday, February 5th, at 8.30am to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, for Mass at 9am followed by burial in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

