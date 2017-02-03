Donegal weather, Friday morning, February 3rd

Many woke up this morning to the warm glow of the sun. This sunny spate is set to continue for most of the morning but there will be scattered showers later.

People can expect temperatures of 7 to 9 Celsius. Winds will be light and variable towards the afternoon.

It will rain tonight and some of the showers will be wintry on high ground. Clear spells will develop and it will become cold. There will be lows -1 to 3 Celsius with frost and fog in certain places.

Tomorrow will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers.