Donegal community garden group disheartened following vandalism

A spokesperson for the Ballyshannon Community Garden group has urged people to approach members with information relating to the ongoing issue of vandalism at the community gardens.

A member of the Ballyshannon-based group, Maureen Keenaghan, said that the issue is ongoing and that members of the community feel disillusioned and disheartened in relation to the "sporadic" vandalism.

"We are coming into the planting season again but there is no point planting anything at the minute. It would be a waste of time," she said.

She did add that many families use the allotments, which nurture a strong community spirit and help people in different ways.

The community group are discussing a different type of covering for the polytunnels, one that will have wire in it. Photographs of the punctured polytunnels were posted onto a social media site yesterday afternoon, prompting reaction.

"It is disheartening. The one thing I will say is that there is a great community spirit here and we would urge anyone who knows anything about the vandalism to contact a member of the Ballyshannon Community Garden Group," she said.

Cameras are in place close to the garden and there are ongoing discussions about erecting a different camera in efforts to combat the ongoing issue.

Ms. Keenaghan said that those who are responsible for the destruction could better use their energy by coming to the community gardens and helping others.